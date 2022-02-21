STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Ashoka questions Cong’s silence, suspects ISI role behind hijab row  

Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Sunday questioned what he called the “silence” of Congress leaders over the ongoing hijab row.

Published: 21st February 2022 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2022 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Revenue Minister R Ashoka serves breakfast to students of Morarji Desai Residential School in Alooru in Udupi district on Sunday (Photo | EPS)

Revenue Minister R Ashoka serves breakfast to students of Morarji Desai Residential School in Alooru in Udupi district on Sunday (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

UDUPI:  Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Sunday questioned what he called the “silence” of Congress leaders over the ongoing hijab row.   Addressing the media during his ‘grama vasstavya’ (village stay) programme at Kenjooru in Udupi district, Ashoka said that the Congress, being the main opposition party, should have been critical of the government. But instead, its leaders are walking away from a debate on the issue in the Legislature, he thundered. 

“Congress should have discussed whether education of students is hampered. But it is not ready for any kind of discussion. Congress is not able to take a stand on the hijab row. We have taken a stand on the matter ... to assert that nation is first than religion. But the Congress fears to talk about the hijab issue because if they do so, people will know its true colour,” he said.

“The entire student fraternity is disturbed after the hijab issue was taken to the international level. Can the six girls, who started the hijab issue in a government PU college in Udupi, make it an international issue all by themselves? There appears to be a Pakistan ISI link behind the spread of the hijab row. Students at least now should understand that education is important than religion,” he said. 

Ashoka said the divide between KPCC president DK Shivakumar and CLP leader Siddaramaiah is widening by the day.  “Shivakumar wants to show his upmanship by ensuring that only his portraits got displayed during the recent Mekedatu padayatra. He does not even give space for senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi while taking political mileage,” he commented. “Even the ‘Soft Hindutva’ approach is not rescuing the Congress from distress,” Ashoka ridiculed. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hijab Row grama vasstavya Congress Students Education Issue KPCC DK Shivakumar Siddaramaiah Soft Hindutva
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp