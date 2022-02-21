BJP likely to rush through bills

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Congress legislators firm on continuing with their day and night dharna, demanding RDPR minister K S Eshwarappa’s dismissal over the ‘bhagwa’ flag issue in both Houses on Monday, the Assembly Speaker and Council Chairman are likely to adjourn the session after passing certain bills.

The BJP is said to be considering the possibility of getting the Anti-Conversion Bill passed in the Council. It was passed in the Assembly during the Belagavi session in December. There have been instances of bills being passed amid a din before the session is adjourned sine die. The session, which started on February 14, is scheduled to conclude on February 25 in an abrupt manner.

The Criminal Law Amendment Ordinance, 1944, Karnataka Amendment Bill, 2022, Karnataka Stamp (Amendment) Bill, 2022, Karnataka Stamp (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022, Karnataka Civil Services (Validation of Selection and Appointment of 2011 batch Gazetted Probationers) Bill, 2022, have been introduced in both Houses and are due for debate before their passage. The Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021, is likely to be placed in the Upper House, sources told TNIE.

Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri and Council chairman Basavaraj Horatti will try to convince Opposition legislators to cooperate on discussions over other issues, as per the agenda, and also the bills introduced. But there were no signs of Congress members conceding their stand, with opposition leaders Siddaramaiah and BK Hariprasad having made up their mind not to call off the dharna until action is taken against Eshwarappa.

“The Speaker will wait for one more day as passage of the bills is more important for the BJP,” said a BJP leader. Some Congress legislators had expected that the House will be adjourned sine die on Friday but the Speaker adjourned until Monday. Interestingly, Congress is planning to relaunch the Mekedatu padayatra on February 27.

BJP to chalk out strategy today

With Congress continuing its protest against RDPR Minister KS Eshwarappa over his saffron flag remark, the BJP has called for an emergency meeting on Monday morning to chalk out its strategy. BJP state chief Nalin Kumar Kateel will hold a separate meeting at 10 am. CM Bommai will visit the party office in the evening.