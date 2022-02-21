II PU practicals to be held today

Donna Eva By

BENGALURU : Preparations have been made to hold the second PUC practical exams in Bengaluru North on Monday even as students are holding protests across the state over the hijab issue.

A source from the education department told The New Indian Express that parents have been requested not to protest outside educational institutions, while the police will provide security as there have been concerns over agitations preventing other students from attending the exam.

Practicals to start from Feb 23 in B’luru South

PU Board Director Ramachandran R said that all arrangements have been made to hold the practical exams without any incident. The Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) has given the freedom to districts to set their own timetables for the practical examination, but it should be held between February 17 and March 25.

DPUE Examination Director Prasanna Kumar said that since the decision has been left to the discretion of deputy directors of PU education (DDPUs), any issues would be handled at their level. Bengaluru North DDPU GK Sriram said there are no concerns in the division as students have withdrawn their call to boycott the exam.

“A few students were protesting at colleges in Yeshwanthpur and Yelahanka. We met them on Saturday, explained to them the importance of holding the exam and they agreed to attend the practicals on Monday.” The students also agreed not to wear hijab while attending the exam, he added.

The practical exam is scheduled to start from February 23 in Bengaluru South. DDPU Rajkumar said there are no issues in their division. “The exams will begin on Wednesday and we have the liberty to conduct the exam till March 25. If there are any issues, it will be postponed,” he added.

In the districts where practicals already started from Thursday, a few incidents were reported. However, college administrations and respective DDPUs made arrangements for students to attend the exam.