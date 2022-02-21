STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

II PU practicals to be held today

Preparations have been made to hold the second PUC practical exams in Bengaluru North on Monday even as students are holding protests across the state over the hijab issue.

Published: 21st February 2022 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2022 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.(Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only.(Photo | PTI)

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Preparations have been made to hold the second PUC practical exams in Bengaluru North on Monday even as students are holding protests across the state over the hijab issue.

A source from the education department told The New Indian Express that parents have been requested not to protest outside educational institutions, while the police will provide security as there have been concerns over agitations preventing other students from attending the exam. 

Practicals to start from Feb 23 in B’luru South

PU Board Director Ramachandran R said that all arrangements have been made to hold the practical exams without any incident. The Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) has given the freedom to districts to set their own timetables for the practical examination, but it should be held between February 17 and March 25.

DPUE Examination Director Prasanna Kumar said that since the decision has been left to the discretion of deputy directors of PU education (DDPUs), any issues would be handled at their level. Bengaluru North DDPU GK Sriram said there are no concerns in the division as students have withdrawn their call to boycott the exam.

“A few students were protesting at colleges in Yeshwanthpur and Yelahanka. We met them on Saturday, explained to them the importance of holding the exam and they agreed to attend the practicals on Monday.” The students also agreed not to wear  hijab while attending the exam, he added.

The practical exam is scheduled to start from February 23 in Bengaluru South. DDPU Rajkumar said there are no issues in their division. “The exams will begin on Wednesday and we have the liberty to conduct the exam till March 25. If there are any issues, it will be postponed,” he added.

In the districts where practicals already started from Thursday, a few incidents were reported. However, college administrations and respective DDPUs made arrangements for students to attend the exam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PUC Hijab Exam educational institutions Boycott
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp