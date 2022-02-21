Will restore Harihar’s past glory, says Bommai

By Express News Service

DAVANAGERE: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday that the government would restore the lost glory of Harihar which once hosted several industries and employed thousands of people. Recalling the past, Bommai said, “Kirloskar and Birla industries had given employment to thousands of people in the past. Now they have been closed down, Our government will take steps to restore the lost glory to Harihar.”

He said that Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani will take steps in this direction. Harihar is part of the Chennai-Mumbai industrial corridor.

Bommai said the government has released Rs 40 crore for the development of Harihar under Nagarothana scheme. “Also, Rs 22 crore has been released for developing 40 km of roads in Harihar town. Also, the development of 59 km rural roads have also been approved by the government. A Police Public School and a Karnataka Public School are coming up. Already Rs 40 crore has been granted,” Bommai said.

“Of the five elements of nature (Panchabhoothas), conservation and cleanliness of water is most important. Civilizations have thrived on the banks of rivers over the last 5,000 years. Every river has fostered its own culture. Civilization and culture have grown together. Some believe civilization itself is culture."

"But it is not. While the change is civilization, what we denote the culture. Civilization has thrived on the banks of Tungabhadra, this programme has been drawn up to foster the culture,” he said.