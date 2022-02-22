Enrolment for higher education poor in Karnataka

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka, though considered one of the most progressive and better administered states in the country, lags behind others in the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education in the country and is the worst among all South Indian states.

As per the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) - 2019-20, Karnataka had ranked 13th in the country with 31.58 percent male and 32.80 percent female students in higher education, as against Sikkim, which is ranked first with 83.60 percent male and 67.60 percent female students in higher education.

Among southern states, Karnataka ranked last with Tamil Nadu ranking third, with 51.80 percent males and 51 percent females. It is followed by Kerala (32.90 percent males and 44.70 percent females), Telangana (34.80 percent males and 36.40 percent females) and Andhra Pradesh (38.30 percent males and 32.70 percent females), standing at the eighth, 10th and 12th positions in the all-India ranking.

The GER in higher education is calculated for 18-23 year age group. It is the total enrolment in higher education, regardless of age, as a percentage of eligible official population in a given school year. GER is widely used to show the general level of participation in higher education.

The survey pointed to gross disparity among districts in South Karnataka – Udupi (75.13 per cent males and 64.22 per cent females) and Dakshina Kannada (61.86 per cent males and 72.39 per cent females) at the top and Chamarajanagar (10.58 per cent males and 13.34 per cent females) at the bottom.

Budgetary allocation stagnant for last 8 years

Hassan also has dismal record with only 14.44 per cent males and 16.64 per cent females in the GER ranking. The seven districts in the Kalyana Karnataka region are among the lowest with only 14.77 per cent males and 15.46 per cent females in higher education, followed by Kalaburagi (14.16 per cent males and 22.44 per cent females).

In the last eight years, the budgetary allocation for higher education in the state has been almost stagnant. Last year, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa allocated Rs 4,772.93 crore or 1.93 per cent of the total budget for higher education.

Of this, Rs 4094.25 crore or 87 per cent was for salaries and Rs 678.61 crore (13 per cent) for development. In the previous financial year, out of the total budget allocation of Rs 23,7893 crore, only Rs 4,688 crore or 1.97 per cent was allocated for higher education.

The highest percentage of budget allocation was in the 2014-15, when out of Rs 13,2835 crore, Rs 4,673 crore or 3.52 per cent was allocated for higher education. Sources said, “Around 50 per cent of sanctioned posts are vacant in higher educational institutions.”