Fifty percent pay rise for Karnataka CM, ministers, and MLAs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Assembly on Tuesday passed Karnataka Ministers Salaries and Allowances (Amendment) Bill 2022 which facilitates a hike in the salary of Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues by 50 per cent.

The House also passed Karnataka Legislature Salaries, Pensions and Allowances (Amendment) Bill 2022 to raise the salary by 50 per cent for MLAs, MLCs, Speaker, Deputy speakers, Chairman and Deputy Chairman.

With the two bills, the CM, ministers, MLAs, MLCs, Speaker, Deputy Speakers, Chairman, and Deputy Chairman are entitled to a raise in their house allowances, travel, and perks.

With this revision, the Chief Minister will now get Rs 75,000 per month from the existing Rs 50,000, while the salary of ministers would go up from Rs 40,000 to Rs 60,000. This apart they are entitled to get house allowances of Rs 1.2 lakh (from existing Rs 80,000) along with Rs 20,000 phone bills, Rs 40,000 for constituency allowances, Rs 5000 for postal charges and many other expenditures. While MLAs salary increased from Rs 25,000 per month to Rs 40,000

While the Ministers' Salaries and allowances (amendment ) bill make an additional financial burden of Rs 25.4 crore, Karnataka Legislature Salaries, pensions and allowances (Amendment) Bill 2022 will be a recurring additional expenditure of Rs 67 Cr annually.

Placing the bill before the house, Law and Parliamentary minister JC Madhuswamy said that the State government has not increased the salary and allowances of CM, Ministers and MLAs since 2015. In the last seven years, the price of petrol and diesel has increased, so has the house rent and other expenses. "Legislators are finding it difficult'' he added. The bill also allows MLAs and Ministers to get 1500 litres of petrol/diesel in the place of 1000 litres per month.

The Karnataka government is also planning to bring a policy similar to the Union government where salaries of MPs and Ministers along with the Prime Minister will be increased once every five years. "We are also proposing a similar once, based on cost index, salaries and other allowances will be increased once in five years," the minister said