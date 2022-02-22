Karnataka Assembly passes four Bills amid din

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Assembly on Monday passed four Bills without any discussion amid the continuing protest by Congress legislators, who are demanding the sacking of RDPR Minister KS Eshwarappa over his remarks on the national flag.

Despite the protest, Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri took up Question Hour with no Congress MLA taking part. The four Bills passed are — The Criminal Law Amendment Ordinance, 1944, (Karnataka Amendment Bill, 2022); The Karnataka Stamp (Amendment) Bill, 2022; The Karnataka Stamp (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 and The Karnataka Civil Services (Validation of Selection and Appointment of 2011 batch Gazetted Probationers) Bill, 2022.

Moving the Criminal Law Amendment Ordinance, 1944, (Karnataka Amendment Bill, 2022), Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy said, “Under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, the State Government has no role in investigation proceedings. The Enforcement Directorate is the only authorised agency to investigate and attach the proceeds of crime. Also, in the Bill, we have redefined the words ‘district judge’ to include principal district and session judge, so that they are also empowered.”

The civil services Bill for validating the recruitment of 362 gazetted probationers of the 2011 KAS batch, Group A and B, selected by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), was also passed. The Karnataka Stamp (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022, seeks to fix the upper limit on the stamp duty to be paid by corporate companies to the government after merger or bifurcation to a maximum of Rs 25 crore.

Meanwhile, Kageri’s efforts to end the logjam by convening a meeting of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah failed. Kageri took strong exception to Congress members raising slogans taking the RSS’ name, calling the government its puppet.

“It is a national organisation that works for unifying Hindus. If you have a different opinion, you can express it here. But do not connect everything to RSS,” he said, adjourning the House to Tuesday.