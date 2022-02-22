Karnataka on edge: Shivamogga remains tense post Bajrang Dal youth murder, more trouble for state in turmoil

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The communally sensitive Shivamogga, which went to bed on Sunday night with the news of murder of a Bajrang Dal activist, Harsha (28), woke up to incidents of violence on Monday morning.

Tension prevailed since early hours of Monday as the city witnessed arson, stone-throwing and damage to properties. The police arrested two people in connection with the murder, but the cause of crime is not yet known. However, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra in Bengaluru said three have been arrested.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the investigation into the murder started on Sunday night itself.

“We will take it to a logical conclusion. The police have been instructed to monitor the situation,” he added.

Harsha was murdered when he went out to have dinner near Kamat Petrol Pump on NT Road between 9 pm and 9.30 pm on Sunday.

The killers, who came in a car, attacked Harsha with lethal weapons. He was rushed to McGann Hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.

Following the murder, violence erupted in the city.

In a police complaint, Harsha’s mother stated that her son had told her about a threat to his life from some youth of another community.

Jnanendra said Harsha was accused in some cases, while top police sources told The New Indian Express that three cases were registered against him. Two cases were related to rioting and assault, one was for hurting religious sentiments.

The police identified the two arrested in Harsha’s murder case as Khasif (30) and Syed Nadeem (20). When Harsha’s body was being brought from McGann Hospital on Monday afternoon, miscreants threw stones at houses and shops. Arson incidents were also reported.

Police, RAF deployed across Shivamogga

Though Section 144 of CrPC was in force, a large number of people took part in the procession, and the police had to resort to lathi charge and lob tear gas shells to control the mob.

After Harsha’s body was brought to his house at Kumbara Beedi near Seegehatti, RDPR Minister K S Eshwarappa and MP BY Raghavendra offered their last respects. Jnanendra too met the family later.

The last rites were conducted at Vidya Nagar crematorium, where hundreds of people had gathered, even as the police made heavy bandobast arrangements.

The police and Rapid Action Force personnel have been deployed across the city to prevent any further untoward incidents.

Top police officers and Deputy Commissioner R Selvamani are monitoring the situation. A night curfew has been imposed in the city till 9 pm on Wednesday.