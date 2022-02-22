Karnataka: Tribal man’s kin asked to get DNA test for ex-gratia

K Shiva Kumar By

MYSURU: The Soliga tribal family members of a man, who was killed in an alleged wildlife attack in BRT tiger reserve, are awaiting compensation from the forest department for three years. On March 4, 2019, Gundale Made Gowda, of Purani Podu, a tribal hadi inside the forest in BRT wildlife sanctuary, went missing after he went to collect some forest produces from the neighbouring tribal locality. His skeletal remains were found after several days inside the forest.

The forest and police department officials visited the spot, and summoned wife Nanjamma and others to identify Gowda’s clothes, slippers, and a sickle which were found near Uppuhalla Bore. The preliminary report and the autopsy suggested that Gowda died from a wildlife attack. However, the forest department officials are tarrying the process, seeking more evidence of the incident.

A complaint was lodged at Yelanduru police station. The evidence was sent to Chamarajanagar government medical college. A report concluded that Gowda had suffered grievous head injuries, possibly from a wildlife attack that resulted in his death.

The forest department officers are unresponsive although the family members have applied for compensation, informing them that as the body was unidentified and the skeleton was recovered, a DNA test was required to confirm the identity, and till then, compensation cannot be processed.

“My husband was the sole breadwinner. But he was killed in a wildlife attack but persistent efforts to get compensation have failed,” lamented Nanjamma. Meanwhile, BET wildlife sanctuary CF Santhosh Kumar said that the family had come asking for compensation after two years and are told to bring documents that proved that the remains were of Gowda.