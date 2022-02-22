Killing of Bajrang Dal activist: Political slugfest in Karnataka Legislature, outside over Harsha murder

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hours after the gruesome murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha in Shivamogga, a political slugfest ensued, both inside the legislature and outside, on Monday with the Opposition Congress targeting the BJP government over the incident.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said the investigation into the murder started on Sunday night itself.

“We will take it to a logical conclusion,’’ he said, while adding that the police have been instructed to monitor the situation. Former CM BS Yediyurappa said those involved in murder should be punished to send out a message that such crimes will not be tolerated.

But, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah trained his guns on the government, accusing it of failing to maintain the law-and-order situation and demanded Home Minister Araga Jnanendra’s resignation.

While demanding the government to ensure that whoever killed Harsha should be hanged, irrespective of organisation or community, he said, “The situation in Karnataka is bad and there is no law and order. This incident has occurred in Shivamogga, the home district of Home Minister Araga Jnanendra. He has failed as Home Minister and should resign immediately.”

On his part, KPCC president DK Shivakumar, while condemning the murder of Harsha, urged the Home Minister and the police to conduct an impartial investigation.

“They should reveal the truth and work towards maintaining law and order,” he stressed.

The issue reverberated in the legislature too, with Opposition leader in the Council, B K Hariprasad, alleging that Eshwarappa was indirectly responsible for the murder.

“I say he knew about the incident in detail and was indirectly responsible for it,” he alleged.

A vehicle carrying Harsha’s body manoeuvres through a crowded road

in Shivamogga on Monday | Express

He was reacting to Eshwarappa’s statement that ‘Muslim goondas’ had committed the murder.

“The statements of KPCC president D K Shivakumar that a Bhagwa flag was hoisted after removing the national flag at a government school and distribution of saffron flags, procured from Surat, provoked the accused”, Eshwarappa had said.

Former CM and JDSLP leader H D Kumaraswamy blamed the failure of intelligence in the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led government.

“If Eshwarappa had information that Shivakumar’s statements provoked the accused, why was no proactive action taken to avert the incident,” he questioned.

“Both the national parties are trying to draw political mileage, at the stake of social harmony”, he said.

Deputy leader of the opposition U T Khader alleged that the RDPR minister was responsible for the unrest in Shivamogga as he made ‘baseless’ allegations against the community’s members.

“If investigation proves that the accused are guilty, send them to the gallows”, he thundered.

Meanwhile, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad has announced a state-wide agitation and the RSS has called for strict action.

Turn of events

Harsha attacked between 9 pm and 9.30 pm in Shivamogga on Sunday; later succumbs to injuries.

Protests and stone-pelting incidents reported in some localities.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra meets Harsha’s family on Monday morning.

Few localities see violent incidents in the afternoon.

Harsha’s body brought to his home from McGann Hospital in the afternoon; stone-throwing incidents reported in the procession.

Body shifted to crematorium in the afternoon.

Police open fire in the air after violence reported again during procession.

Harsha’s body cremated in the evening.

Police take up murder case

SHIVAMOGGA: The police on Monday registered a case of murder following a complaint lodged by the mother of Harsha, a Bajrang Dal activist who was murdered in Shiva-mogga on Sunday night.

The police have registered a case under Section 302 of IPC and arrested Khasif (30) and Syed Nadeem (20).

In her complaint, Harsha’s mother said he was working as an assistant to an engineer. She said Harsha was a staunch supporter of Hindutva and cow protection.

She noted that Harsha had told her that there was a threat to his life from youths belonging to a different community.