More arrests made in Bajrang Dal activist's murder; situation remains tense

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The police have reportedly detained three more people in connection with the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha. With this, the total number of detainees increased to five.

ADGP Prathap Reddy and top police officers monitored the situation on Tuesday. The police and RAF personnel conducted a route march across the old Shivamogga area to boost the confidence of the public.

Reddy told reporters that the police are assessing damage and FIRs are being registered in connection with the damage to properties.

“Many vehicles are damaged. Owners of several vehicles are yet to come forward to file complaints. We are only trying to reach out to them to take complaints from the affected owners,” he said. However, Reddy refused to divulge information with regard to the detainees as the case is under investigation.

Meanwhile, the city also reported arson incidents on Tuesday morning too. Three auto-rickshaws were set on fire at Tippu Nagar and Koramarakeri in Tunga Nagar police station limits. The police registered three separate cases in this regard.

In the meantime, several leaders visited the house of Harsha and consoled the family members. Some leaders extended monetary help to the family. BJP leader Yashpal Suvarna, CM’s political secretary, D N Jeevaraj, Yuva Brigade founder Chakravarthy Sulibele, and Santosh Bharati Swamiji were among those who visited the house.