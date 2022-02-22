STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wish to finish hearing Hijab case this week: Karnataka High Court

The Chief Justice said, 'We want to finish this case this week itself. Make all endeavours to finish this case by the end of this week.'

Published: 22nd February 2022 04:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday said it wishes to dispose of the Hijab related case this week itself and sought the cooperation of all the parties involved.

As soon as the court proceedings began, a lawyer appearing for the petitioner girls requested the full bench of the Karnataka High Court for some relaxation to the Muslim girls who wish to appear in the schools and colleges with Hijab.

They had moved the court against the hijab ban. The full bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice J M Khazi and Justice Krishna M Dixit is hearing a batch of petitions by the girls seeking permission to wear Hijab inside the classroom.

The Chief Justice said, "We want to finish this case this week itself. Make all endeavours to finish this case by the end of this week."

