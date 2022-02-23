Bajrang Dal activist's murder: Curfew extended to three more days in Shivamogga

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The police have arrested two more people in connection with the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha. With this, the total number of arrests increased to eight.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said in Bengaluru on Wednesday that two more accused have been nabbed. "So far eight accused have been arrested. The accused have more cases against them. Based on allegations of people, I have ordered an inquiry into the dereliction of duty of the police officers who failed to take action against these accused. I have written to the DG and IGP and asked him to submit the inquiry report in a week," he said.

Meanwhile, the police in Shivamogga said so far six people have been arrested. Details of the accused are expected to be revealed later today. The city was peaceful. No untoward incident was reported. The police and RAF personnel are stationed in sensitive areas. Meanwhile, political leaders are visiting the house of Harsha to console the family members.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner R Selvamani extended the curfew till 9 am on Saturday. The curfew was in place from 11 pm on Sunday. Earlier on Tuesday, it was announced that the curfew would be extended for two days till 9 am on Friday. Considering the situation prevailing in the city, the DC extended the curfew duration. All processions, programmes, victory marches, and all events where people take part in large numbers are prohibited. More than five people should not gather. All shops will be closed. Milk, ration, and vegetables will be sold from 6 am to 8 am, the DC stated in the order.