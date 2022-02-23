Karnataka Budget session adjourned to March, six Bills passed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state legislative session abruptly ended on Tuesday, three days before the scheduled date of February 25, as Congress continued its protest for the sixth day, seeking RDPR Minister KS Eshwarappa’s resignation over his remark on the national flag.

The Legislative Assembly and the Council were adjourned till March 4, without much debate on the pressing issues of the state. Six Bills -- the Criminal Law Amendment Ordinance, 1944, Karnataka (Amendment) Bill, 2022; Karnataka Stamp (Amendment) Bill, 2022; Karnataka Stamp (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022; Karnataka Civil Services (Validation of Selection and Appointment of 2011 Batch Gazetted Probationers) Bill, 2022; Karnataka Ministers’ Salaries and Allowances (Amendment) Bill 2022; Karnataka Legislature Salaries, Pensions and Allowances (Amendment) Bill 2022 -- were passed in both Houses.

“This is the first time in the history of Karnataka that a CM is replying to the Governor’s speech without the Opposition taking part in the discussion. This is a blot in the history of the state,” CM Basavaraj Bommai said. In his response to the Governor’s speech, Bommai said that despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the government had delivered several programmes. He mentioned Raita Vidyanidhi, compensation for crops and houses lost in the floods, ex-gratia to victims of Covid-19, construction of five lakh homes, granting Rs 3,500 crore for development of state highways, implementation of NEP, water supply to 11 lakh homes, employment and R&D policy among others.

CM blames Congress

Terming the behaviour of the Congress as irresponsible, CM Bommai blamed the grand old party for the murder of 23-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha in Shivamogga, and also for the prevailing tension in the state. Stating that the government is implementing the High Court’s interim order on hijab, Bommai said, “The Congress is misleading people and creating unnecessary confusion. When the case is before the High Court, both the ruling and opposition parties need to face it together.”