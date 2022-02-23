Mahatma opposed veil, but would’ve supported girls’ choice on hijab: Great-grandson Tushar Gandhi

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mahatma Gandhi, back in 1927, called the veiling of women a “barbarous custom” and one that was “doing incalculable harm to the country” but, “he would have supported the girls (in Karnataka) protesting the ban on hijab, if they chose to wear it”, said author, social activist and great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, Tushar Gandhi. His book ‘Let’s Kill Gandhi!’ was published in 2007 and re-published this year.

Speaking to TNIE on the 78th death anniversary of his great grandmother Kasturba Gandhi, Tushar said, “Gandhi had criticised veiling of women as retrograde and oppressive for women, but he and Ba would have stood by the girls protesting the hijab ban, provided they were convinced the girls were under no coercion to wear the hijab,” he said.

“Bapu believed that nothing should be enforced by law. He had opposed the ban on cow slaughter though he was a gau sevak (cow protector) all his life. He had said the cow was like a mother to him, but to many others she was food, so how could he support the ban?” said Tushar.

On the growing communal divide following the hijab row, he said, “Gandhi would have been deeply pained at the hate and communal disharmony in the country. He believed that India would remain a secular country. If he was not assassinated, he would have taken Hindus from India to Pakistan to establish their rights on the land where they had lived for generations and were forced to move out after Partition.

He had said he would bring back Muslims to India, who had been uprooted during Partition. He had planned to travel to Pakistan in February 1948, but unfortunately, that was not to be. Imagine the miracle that would have unfolded if he had lived and succeeded,” said Tushar.

He said Kasturba Gandhi was a woman of substance. “We must understand that in those times, the roles given to women were regressive. But Ba stood by her beliefs. She followed her husband but on her own terms. She supported him after she was convinced about the commitment he had made. She was the enabler. Gandhi would not have been able to achieve what he did without Ba’s contribution. He acknowledged it after she passed away. We fail to see her legacy because it got merged with Bapu’s iconic stature,” said Tushar. His book ‘The Lost Diary of Kastur, my Ba’ is soon to be published.

Kasturba died on February 22, 1944, at the detention camp at Aga Khan Palace in Pune in the presence of her husband. A six-episode biography podcast https://pod.link/kastur done with Tushar by Ashraf Engineer on Kasturba was released on her death anniversary.