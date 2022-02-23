Saffron flag row: Congress meets Karnataka Guv, seeks Eshwarappa’s dismissal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over 70 Congress MLAs and MLCs, many of whom had staged a day-and-night dharna inside the legislature for five days, marched to Raj Bhavan on Tuesday afternoon and submitted a memorandum seeking the dismissal of RDPR Minister KS Eshwarappa from the cabinet, for his statement on the National Flag. They held placards and chanted slogans seeking Eshwarappa’s dismissal, and demanded that he be booked for sedition.

They urged Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to institute a judicial inquiry into the arson and rioting in Shivamogga, and informed him that Eshwarappa had participated in the funeral procession of murder victim and Bajrang Dal worker Harsha in a communally surcharged atmosphere.

Siddaramaiah told the media, “The Congress has protested in the legislature for five days. We have approached the governor and submitted a memorandum, seeking action be taken against K S Eshwarappa, and sought his dismissal. The Congress will go to the people and tell them how he has insulted the National Flag.’’