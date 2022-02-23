Two more held in Karnataka Bajarang Dal activist Harsha murder case taking the total to eight

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The police have arrested two more people in connection with the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha. With this, the total number of arrests increased to eight.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said in Bengaluru on Wednesday that two more accused have been nabbed. "So far eight accused have been arrested. The accused have more cases against them. Based on allegations of people, I have ordered an inquiry into the dereliction of duty of the police officers who failed to take action against these accused. I have written to the DG and IGP and submit the inquiry report in a week," he said.

Meanwhile, the police in Shivamogga said so far six people have been arrested. Details of the accused is expected to be revealed later today. The city was peaceful. No untoward incident was reported. The police and RAF personnel are stationed in sensitive areas. Meanwhile, political leaders are visiting the house of Harsha to console the family members.