Udupi: Hijab petitioner’s family restaurant targeted, brother attacked

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Unidentified miscreants on Monday night attacked a restaurant in Malpe, owned by Hyder Ali, the father of Hazra Shifa, one of the petitioners in the hijab case. Shifa claimed that her brother Saif (20), who was in the restaurant at that time, was assaulted after arguments erupted over the issue. Window panes of the restaurant were damaged in the incident.

Sources said that Hyder Ali had recently expressed his view on the hijab issue during a chat with a television reporter. However, it is said that he was not aware that he was being video-graphed. They claimed that an edited version of his statement, with some points taken out of context, was uploaded on social media. Some people who saw the video, visited his restaurant on Monday night to question Hyder Ali. As he was not there, his son Saif was targeted, sources said. Police have identified the person who slapped Saif as Deepak (25). The other accused are Manoj (25) and Sanil Raj (26).

Meanwhile, Shifa tweeted, ‘’My brother was brutally attacked by a mob. Just because I continue to stand for My #Hijab which is MY RIGHT. Our property were ruined as well. Why?? Can’t I demand my right? Who will be their next victim? I demand action to be taken against the Sangh Parivar goons (sic).”