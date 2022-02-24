STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Demand for NIA probe into Harsha's murder grows, Karnataka CM says decision after police inquiry

Bommai says maintaining law & order priority, police should be allowed to investigate first 

Published: 24th February 2022 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

A junction in Shivamogga wears a deserted look on Wednesday, two days after the city saw violence following the killing of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha | vinod kumar t

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/SHIVAMOGGA: Chief Minster Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said a decision on handing over the probe into Bajrang Dal activist Harsha’s murder in Shivamogga to any agency will be decided based on the outcome of the investigation being conducted by police.

“The decision on handing over the probe to any agency will be taken based on the outcome of the ongoing police investigation. Many suspects have been arrested and police should be allowed to continue with the investigation,” Bommai said, responding to a question on demand from some BJP leaders to entrust the investigation to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). 

Several pro-Hindu outfits have also been demanding a NIA probe. Police have arrested eight persons for their involvement in the murder of 26-year-old Harsha in Shivamogga on Sunday night.

Bommai said maintaining peace, law and order is the priority of the government and curfew is in force in Shivamogga.

He hit back at the Congress that has alleged that Harsha’s funeral procession was a government-sponsored event, violating Section 144.

“They are saying this based on their own experience,” Bommai added. 

Responding to a question, Bommai said as of now, he has no plans to visit Delhi.

Meanwhile, several senior BJP leaders, including state unit chief Nalin Kumar Kateel, RDPR Minister K S Eshwarappa, state unit vice-president  B Y Vijayendra, and Social Welfare Minister Kota Shrinivas Poojari visited Harsha’s residence in Shivamogga and consoled his family.

Kateel said that the whole Hindu community stands with the family and assured the family of help from the government.

Meanwhile, several pro-Hindu outfits across the state demanded that the government order an NIA probe into the murder case.

Members of the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Wednesday staged protests in various places of Central Karnataka, including Davanagere, Chitradurga and Challakere, and urged the government to take strict action against the culprits. 

