Don’t fight over religion, pleads slain Bajrang Dal activist Harsha’s sister

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Ashwini, the sister of 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha who was murdered in Shivamogga on Sunday night, has appealed to people not to fight over religion.

Addressing the media near her residence, Ashwini urged people to “maintain peace and take good care of their families.”

“I know how it feels to lose someone close. I am deeply hurt after losing Harsha. Please maintain peace and take care of your families. Everybody is important to me... irrespective of caste and religion,” she said.

Ashwini said that all are humans and it is important to uphold humanity.

“My mother is already in pain and it is so difficult to see her in such a situation,” she added.

Ashwini said that “every individual in this nation are her brothers - be it Muslims or Hindus. Do everything with caution. There is a need to understand and think about one’s family first. After this tragic incident, now I have a mother, father, brother and sister in each house. Harsha has become a patriot and has left us for the nation. Think about your parents first and please drive your attention towards doing good deeds and staying happy,” Ashwini urged.

In a video that went viral recently, Ashwini had said, “My brother (Harsha) is lying in such a bad state. I am asking all my brothers with folded hands, whether you are a Hindu or Muslim, be good children to your parents first and do not get into all of this.”