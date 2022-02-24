Legislators have right to protest, but not disrupt House: Speaker Kageri

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Assembly Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri expressed concern over disruption of proceedings during the legislature session that ended abruptly on Tuesday and said he totally disapproved of the attempts to develop leadership by creating disputes and vitiating atmosphere in the society.

The session was adjourned after Congress staged day-and-night protest in Vidhana Soudha demanding RDPR Minister KS Eshwarappa’s dismissal for his saffron flag remark. Kageri said legislators have the right to protest, but they should not disrupt the proceedings of the House.

It is the duty as well as the responsibility of all members to create bonhomie and camaraderie in the society by their measured speech, dignified conduct and exemplary behaviour thereby setting good precedence. “Attempts to become leader by creating disputes, intemperate behaviour and foul language will not do good either to the individual or to the institution. I totally disapprove of such things,” Kageri said.

The Speaker said it is time for honest introspection over the state of affairs, including conduct, behaviour and the language used in the public discourse. On 50% salary hike for ministers and MLAs, he said the government took the decision and Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy has spoken about it in the Assembly.