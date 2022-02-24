MLA has no political role in Udupi college panel: Counsel tells Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The college development committee (CDC) is the only body that acts on behalf of a college and the MLA heading it has no political role to play. The Campus Front of India (CFI) and other organisations instigated students and parents as a result of which children’s education is being affected, senior counsel S S Naganand, representing the Government PU College for Girls, Udupi, its principal and vice-principal, told the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday.

Naganand made the submission before a full bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justices Krishna S Dixit and JM Khazi, while countering the arguments of the petitioners’ counsel who had questioned the legality of constituting a CDC and leaving the discretion of prescribing uniforms to it.

Mentioning that some organisations threatened a teacher of the college and that a complaint had been filed recently, Naganand argued that the petitioners did not disclose in the petition that their parents had given an undertaking while admitting their wards that they will abide by the terms and conditions of the college.

He also submitted that Muslim girl students were not in the habit of wearing hijab previously and the uniform has been compulsory since 2014. Then, the court asked why the issue had arisen suddenly. Advocate General Prabhuling Navadagi replied that he will submit the reasons and name the organisations responsible for the hijab controversy, in a sealed cover to the court.

Naganand further argued that occasionally, some parents of the Muslim girls had com to inquire whether wearing the hijab is permitted during class hours. They had even requested the college authorities to ensure that their children are not involved in singing, dancing, music and extra curricular activities. “I don’t know if Muslim girls should not sing with their classmates. Is singing the national anthem against Islam? None of these things have anything to do with religion”, he argued.

Senior Counsel Sajan Poovayya, representing the chairman of Udupi Government PU College development committee, argued that imparting education is a secular activity of the state and maintaining secular attire is of paramount consideration.