STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

MLA has no political role in Udupi college panel: Counsel tells Karnataka HC

The college development committee (CDC) is the only body which acts on behalf of a college and the MLA heading it has no political role to play.

Published: 24th February 2022 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The college development committee (CDC) is the only body that acts on behalf of a college and the MLA heading it has no political role to play. The Campus Front of India (CFI) and other organisations instigated students and parents as a result of which children’s education is being affected, senior counsel S S Naganand, representing the Government PU College for Girls, Udupi, its principal and vice-principal, told the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday.

Naganand made the submission before a full bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justices Krishna S Dixit and JM Khazi, while countering the arguments of the petitioners’ counsel who had questioned the legality of constituting a CDC and leaving the discretion of prescribing uniforms to it.

Mentioning that some organisations threatened a teacher of the college and that a complaint had been filed recently, Naganand argued that the petitioners did not disclose in the petition that their parents had given an undertaking while admitting their wards that they will abide by the terms and conditions of the college.

He also submitted that Muslim girl students were not in the habit of wearing hijab previously and the uniform has been compulsory since 2014. Then, the court asked why the issue had arisen suddenly. Advocate General Prabhuling Navadagi replied that he will submit the reasons and name the organisations responsible for the hijab controversy, in a sealed cover to the court.

Naganand further argued that occasionally, some parents of the Muslim girls had com to inquire whether wearing the hijab is permitted during class hours. They had even requested the college authorities to ensure that their children are not involved in singing, dancing, music and extra curricular activities. “I don’t know if Muslim girls should not sing with their classmates. Is singing the national anthem against Islam? None of these things have anything to do with religion”, he argued.

Senior Counsel Sajan Poovayya, representing the chairman of Udupi Government PU College development committee, argued that imparting education is a secular activity of the state and maintaining secular attire is of paramount consideration.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court Karnataka Hijab row
India Matters
People gather at The Memorial of Victims of Communism to mark the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism, also known as Black Ribbon Day, in Tallinn, Estonia. (Photo | AP)
Ukraine attack leaves Baltics wondering: Are we next?
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo)
40 per cent may switch jobs in 2021; hybrid mode key
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
WhatsApp group admins not liable for objectionable posts by members: Kerala HC
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman’s campaign tastes success, Karnataka to focus on maternal mental health

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp