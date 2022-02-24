Prescribed uniform rule should be followed till case continues: Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday orally clarified that whether it be degree or PU colleges, the prescribed uniform should be followed as long as the pleas on the hijab issue are pending before the court.

Clarifying this at the end of the day’s hearing, the full bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justices Krishna S Dixit and JM Khazi said that if a uniform is prescribed, it has to be followed by students till the matter is pending before the court. However, where there is no uniform, there is no question of wearing one, the bench noted.

The clarification came after Mohammad Tahir, counsel of a petitioner, claimed that some degree colleges are also suddenly insisting on uniforms though the interim order is confined only to PU colleges where college development committees are constituted.

‘Students are left in the lurch’

Some colleges are not allowing students who were not wearing the uniform, citing the interim order, though it is not applicable to them. The students are suffering and are being deprived of an opportunity to appear for exams.

Therefore, a clarification is needed, he pleaded. Intervening at this stage, Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadagi submitted that if there is a violation of the interim order, it should be brought to the notice of the court. He also pointed out that the counsel who is seeking clarification, had filed a petition before the single judge on behalf of a student from Bhandarkar College of Arts and Science, Udupi.

The college ’s counsel had submitted that the college has passed a resolution prescribing a uniform. However, the counsel again filed another petition before the ful l bench, which is vexatious, as the issue is already settled, the AG noted. The court then orally clarified on its interim order.