STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Prescribed uniform rule should be followed till case continues: Karnataka HC

However, where there is no uniform, there is no question of wearing one, the bench noted.

Published: 24th February 2022 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

The students of Udupi college have moved the Karnataka High Court with a prayer to allow them to wear hijab to college.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday orally clarified that whether it be degree or PU colleges, the prescribed uniform should be followed as long as the pleas on the hijab issue are pending before the court.

Clarifying this at the end of the day’s hearing, the full bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justices Krishna S Dixit and JM Khazi said that if a uniform is prescribed, it has to be followed by students till the matter is pending before the court. However, where there is no uniform, there is no question of wearing one, the bench noted.

The clarification came after Mohammad Tahir, counsel of a petitioner, claimed that some degree colleges are also suddenly insisting on uniforms though the interim order is confined only to PU colleges where college development committees are constituted.  

‘Students are left in the lurch’

Some colleges are not allowing students who were not wearing the uniform, citing the interim order, though it is not applicable to them. The students are suffering and are being deprived of an opportunity to appear for exams.

Therefore, a clarification is needed, he pleaded. Intervening at this stage, Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadagi submitted that if there is a violation of the interim order, it should be brought to the notice of the court. He also pointed out that the counsel who is seeking clarification, had filed a petition before the single judge on behalf of a student from Bhandarkar College of Arts and Science, Udupi.

The college ’s counsel had submitted that the college has passed a resolution prescribing a uniform. However, the counsel again filed another petition before the ful l bench, which is vexatious, as the issue is already settled, the AG noted. The court then orally clarified on its interim order.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court Hijab row Karnataka
India Matters
People gather at The Memorial of Victims of Communism to mark the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism, also known as Black Ribbon Day, in Tallinn, Estonia. (Photo | AP)
Ukraine attack leaves Baltics wondering: Are we next?
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo)
40 per cent may switch jobs in 2021; hybrid mode key
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
WhatsApp group admins not liable for objectionable posts by members: Kerala HC
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman’s campaign tastes success, Karnataka to focus on maternal mental health

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp