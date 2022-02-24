Recover damage from rioters: Congress

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress leader BK Hariprasad has demanded that those responsible for damage of properties during the violence that broke out in Shivamogga in the aftermath of the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha, should be made to pay up.

RDPR Minister K S Eshwarappa, who led the funeral procession, when vandalism and arson was reported, should also be made to cough up for the damage, he insisited. Taking to Twitter, Hariprasad stated on Wednesday, “BJP takes pride in making rioters pay up for damage caused to public property.

Going by the same yardstick, the government should recover compensation from KS Eshwarappa for damage caused as he led the funeral procession. Why should govt exchequer be burdened? As a minister, he has instigated the crowd.’’ KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre said, “There is enough television footage to show who participated in the riots. The perpetrators have to pay.”

Meanwhile, KPCC working president R Dhruvanarayan told the media in Mysuru that the State Government has failed to maintain the law and order in Karnataka. “There have been two double-murders in Shivamogga in a week and nearly six murders in a span of one month. It is a complete failure of the intelligence and police department ... that too in the home turf of Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and home constituency of RDPR Minister K S Eshwarappa,” he said.