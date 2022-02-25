STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man held after six months, four cases solved

Police said on September 19 last year, a miscreant had smashed the window of an SUV parked outside a restaurant and stolen Rs 2.50 lakh and two high-end wristwatches.

BENGALURU : The Chandra Layout police have arrested a man who was involved in theft cases and recovered stolen valuables worth over Rs 9 lakh from him. Police have solved four cases with the arrest of Satish, who hails from Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh. 

 “Police teams, on the lookout for the accused, received credible clues nearly five months after the incident and arrested Satish. He used to work at a lodge in Tirupati and whenever he needed money, he came to Bengaluru and other to commit thefts,” the police said.  

With his arrest, two cases reported in Annapurneshwari Nagar and one each in Chandra Layout and Jnanabharathi police station limits have been solved. The police have recovered 206 grams of gold jewellery worth Rs 8.71 lakh and Rs 47,500 from the accused.

Rowdy detained under Goonda Act
Bengaluru: The Siddapura police have detained a notorious rowdy under the stringent Goonda Act. Onti Kai Venkatesh (28) was involved in crimes such as drug peddling, extortion and robberies among others and was arrested several times, police said.

“He had also lost his left arm in a gang war. He also threatened witnesses in cases against him and created fear among the public. Hence, a report was submitted to detend him for one year under the Goonda Act,” the police added.

