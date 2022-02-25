STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No hike in excise duty on liquor, says Gopalaiah  

Published: 25th February 2022 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Minister K Gopalaiah (Photo | EPS, Nagaraja Gadekal)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Excise Minister K Gopalaiah on Thursday clarified that there is no proposal before the State Government to hike excise duty on liquor.

Speaking to the media following the pre-budget meeting with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, he said that the CM has promised to give a facelift to the department after considering the state’s financial condition.

Bommai promised to sort out the issues related to harassment in the department, hike in the salaries, and complaints regarding violation of guidelines while issuing licenses under CL7 and CL9 categories, he added.

The CM has also instructed the commissioner concerned to take stringent action against the spurious liquor racket and suppliers from outside, he said, adding that officials who are involved will be suspended.

“Tomorrow I will again have a discussion with the CM and the finance secretary. Certain demands of the department have also been brought to CM’s notice and he has promised to respond positively either in the budget or later,” he elaborated.

The increase in the commission for the sellers would also be considered, he added. “The department has collected a whopping Rs 23,247 crore revenue despite the pandemic and expected to cross Rs 25,000 crore in the financial year, surpassing the target set,” he said.

Gopalaiah clarified that there is no question of quitting the BJP and scotched rumours that the 17 MLAs who had quit the JD(S) and Congress to help BJP form the government will return to their old parties. 
He also clarified that no leaders from Congress and JDS are in touch with him.

