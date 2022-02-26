STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
18 firms to set up shop in Karnataka, provide 15k jobs

‘Shows trust global industry leaders have in State’s commitment in the IT space’ 

Published: 26th February 2022 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre, EPS.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 18 large organisations have given their Letter of Intent (LOI) to set up operations in Karnataka, the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) said on Friday. They will set up operations with significant investments directed towards building the ESDM (Electronics System Design and Manufacturing) ecosystem and generating over 15,000 employment opportunities for local talent in the State.

This announcement comes at a time when the government announced its Semiconductor Policy to promote the manufacture of semiconductor chips in the country. The LOI list includes companies such as Proxelera, Wuerth Electronic India, Virtulive Technologies and Rapture Innovation Labs, among others.

E V Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Electronics, IT & Bio-Technology, lauded KDEM at an event held here. “Over the last few years, the demand for superior technology products has seen significant growth, encouraging the need to strengthen the ESDM sector. Karnataka has always been at the fore of technology space, contributing significantly to the country’s digital growth,” he said.

These Letters of Intent and industry-wide acceptance of the ESDM initiative demonstrates the trust that global industry leaders have in Karnataka’s commitment to be a leader in the IT and ESDM space, he added.

TAGS
Karnataka
