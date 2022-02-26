STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
All’s well in KPCC: Siddaramaiah after meeting Rahul Gandhi

Reiterating that all was well in the state unit, the Badami MLA said it was only the BJP which was trying to project that there are differences in the state Congress.

Published: 26th February 2022 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Congress workers, led by former minister Ramalinga Reddy, take out a rally ahead of the resumption of the party’s Mekedatu padayatra, in Bengaluru on Friday | ashishkrishna hp

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after former AICC president and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi met senior party leaders from Karnataka in New Delhi, top leaders of the state unit chanted the unity mantra and said there were no differences among the leadership.

Addressing a press conference along with KPCC president D K Shivakumar in Delhi on Friday, CLP leader Siddaramaiah said that Rahul had invited 16 senior leaders from Karnataka to take stock of the political situation and they discussed strategies to win the 2023 Assembly elections in the state.

Reiterating that all was well in the state unit, the Badami MLA said it was only the BJP which was trying to project that there are differences in the state Congress. “As we are a democratic party, there may be differences of opinion, that’s all,” he added.

On the long-pending Mekedatu project, Siddaramaiah blamed the BJP’s double engine government at the Centre and the State for the delay. “Only environmental clearance is pending. The BJP government has failed to get the clearance despite being in power in Karnataka for the last 31 months,” he thundered.

He said the party’s padayatra demanding speedy implementation of the Mekedatu project will resume from Ramanagara on February 27 and conclude at the National College Grounds in Bengaluru on March 3. “About 25 per cent of Bengaluru’s population has no access to Cauvery water. If the Mekedatu project is implemented, there will be no problem accessing drinking water for people of Bengaluru for the next 50 years. Also, we will be able to generate 400 MW of power,” he added.

Siddaramaiah also blamed the Union and State governments for mismanaging the Covid-19 situation, resulting in the death of thousands of people in the second wave.

Hitting out at RDPR Minister K S Eshwarappa for his saffron flag remark, Siddaramaiah said BJP leaders neither respected nor loved the nation. “Though Eshwarappa has insulted our national flag, he has not been dismissed from the Cabinet. Even BJP national president JP Nadda has condemned his statement. Yet, CM Bommai and BJP state president Kateel are supporting himthe minister,” he said. 

