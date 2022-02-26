As hearings conclude, Karnataka HC reserves verdict on hijab pleas

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday reserved the verdict on a batch of petitions questioning legality of the order passed by the State government to ban hijab on school and college campuses, as marathon arguments that began a fortnight ago concluded.

A full bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justices Krishna S Dixit and JM Khazi, which commenced hearing on February 10, reserved the verdict after hearing arguments and counter-arguments on the issue. The petitioner-students from Government PU College for Girls at Udupi and several others challenged the government order dated February 5, 2022.

On February 10, 2022, the full bench had passed an interim order restraining all students, regardless of faith, from wearing saffron shawls, scarfs, hijab, religious flags or the like within the classroom, pending consideration of the petitions. The court also made it clear that the interim order is confined to such institutions where the College Development Committees (CDCs) have prescribed a student dress code/uniform, and later clarified it orally that the order is applicable for degree colleges too.

Purdah or burqa may not be an essential practice but a headscarf or hijab is an essential part of Islam, argued Senior Advocate Devadatt Kamat, representing the students. The other counsels argued that the impugned order cannot stand, as it is based on religious discrimination. Advocate-General Prabhuling K Navadagi argued that wearing hijab is not an essential religious practice under Article 25 of the Constitution, and the petitioners have placed no materials to substantiate their claim to declare that wearing hijab is essential religious practice. If declared as claimed by them, it will affect the liberty and dignity of women, he argued.

The court also heard a petition filed by Ghanshyam Upadyay, a practising advocate from Mumbai, seeking direction to CBI or NIA or other such investigation agency to make a thorough investigation into the massive agitation in the country, and spreading across India after the order issued by the government on February 5.