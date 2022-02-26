Dalit man murdered by Bajrang Dal activist in Karnataka; Congress questions BJP's silence

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Dharmasthala police on Saturday arrested Krishna alias Kitta, a Bajrang Dal activist, in connection with the murder of Dinesh, a 41-year-old Dalit of Kanyadi village in Belthangady taluk.

A statement from Dakshina Kannada SP Rishikesh Sonawane said following an argument on February 23, the accused Krishna assaulted Dinesh, pushed him to the ground, and kicked him in his stomach. Dinesh sustained serious injuries and succumbed on the same day at District Wenlock Hospital.

Meanwhile, Dinesh's mother Padmavathi who is the complainant in the case, while addressing a press conference in Mangaluru on Saturday, said that the accused Krishna was enraged as her son Dinesh told him that it was Congress leader and former MLA K Vasanth Bangera who facilitated Krishna's wife get a piece of land sanctioned in her name under 94C.

The Congress meanwhile released CCTV footage of Krishna assaulting Dinesh.

Against this backdrop, the BJP has come under fire for not condemning the Dalit man's murder as the opposition started comparing it with that of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha in Shivamogga. Opposition leader Siddaramaiah in a tweet said that the saffron party which talks about protecting Hindus is protecting the murderer of a Dalit youth and termed it as hypocrisy. He said CM should not indulge in politics over the murder and ensure justice to the victim's family.

Talking to reporters in Mangaluru on Saturday, Siddaramaiah demanded the harshest punishment for the accused. “He (Dinesh) was a Congress worker. Be it the worker of Bajrang Dal worker or our party. I will condemn murder committed by any individual,” he said.

In another press meet, Congress leader and former Belthangady MLA Vasanth Bangera sought to know from Belthangady MLA Harish Punja as to why he is 'silent' over the death of a 'Hindu'. He alleged that the accused Krishna, his brother Bhasker, close aide Punja are allegedly involved in illegal activities including sand mining. Stating that the victim Dinesh's wife has three small children and an aged mother but no one now to take care of them, he demanded Rs 25 lakh compensation for the victim's family.