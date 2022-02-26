Draw up plans for uplift of poor among minorities: Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Some subgroups among the minorities are steeped in poverty and suitable programmes will be formulated for their development, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday.

Speaking at the inaugural of the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Bhavan, built by the Minorities Development Department, the CM said the minorities should adapt to the fast-changing world to achieve their goals and join the social mainstream. “The 21st century is the ‘Knowledge Century’. Children should be prepared to face the competitive world. We should help them utilise the opportunities and rise to international level,” he said.

The CM suggested that the Minorities Development Department draw up its plans keeping in mind the poorest of the poor among the communities. “Children, who should be having books in their hands, are being made to toil. They should get professional guidance to pursue IT, engineering, ITI, IAS, IPS and other career opportunities, become economically empowered and join the social mainstream,” he noted.

The Wakf Board should protect its properties and ensure that they are not misused. Wakf property should be used for the welfare of the community. Stringent action will be taken against those who violate the law in this regard, Bommai stressed.