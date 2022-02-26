Karnataka gets Rs 375 crore from Centre as grant for urban local bodies

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Union Finance Ministry on Friday released Rs 375 crore to Karnataka towards grants to urban local bodies (ULBs). This was part of a total of Rs 1,348.10 crore released to six states for providing grants to ULBs. The grants are meant for cities with less than 10 lakh population, termed as Non-Million Plus cities (NMPCs), including Cantonment Boards.

An official from Karnataka’s Urban Development Department (UDD) told TNIE that the funds, granted under the 15th Finance Commission, will be utilised in 314 urban centres across Karnataka, each with less than 10 lakh population.

The 15th Finance Commission, in its report for the period from 2021-22 to 2025-26, has divided the ULBs into two categories — million-plus urban agglomerations/cities (excluding Delhi and Srinagar); and all other cities and towns with less than 10 lakh population (non-million plus cities). The Commission has recommended separate grants for them. Of the total grants recommended for non-million plus cities, 40% is basic (untied) grant and the remaining 60% is tied grants. Basic grants are utilised for location-specific needs, except for payment of salaries and other establishment expenditure.

On the other hand, tied grants for the non-million plus cities are released for supporting and strengthening the delivery of basic services. Of the total tied grant, 50% is earmarked for sanitation, solid waste management and achieving star ratings as per the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA) guidelines. The remaining 50% is tied to drinking water, rainwater harvesting and water recycling.

“So far, there has been no communication about the sanctioned funds. It should come on Monday. Following this, the approvals and details will be obtained from the district deputy commissioners and works will start. Grants are sanctioned each year and the first instalment of Rs 375 crore had come in April 2021. This is an annual exercise. The details of the utilisation of the amount has to also be uploaded in a set format to MoHUA,” a UDD official said.