Mangaluru minor held for posting objectionable content online

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: The Mangaluru city police have taken a minor into custody for posting objectionable videos targeting another religion on his Instagram page. Mangaluru City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar told the media that the boy, a resident of Konaje, works in a vegetable market in Bengaluru.

“The 17-year-old used to upload edited videos on his Instagram page ‘Troll King 193’. The complainant, a resident of Mangaluru, while scrolling the Instagram page along with his friends, came to know about the videos and lodged a complaint,” Kumar said. Based on the complaint, a team led by DCP Hariram Shankar verified the page. The boy has also confessed to have uploaded the videos and he has been handed over to a remand home.

He further said they have sought information from Facebook on a page called ‘Mangalore Muslims’ for uploading objectionable posts regarding Bajrang Dal activist Harsha’s murder in Shivamogga. “We have already registered an FIR. Two persons from Manipal and Mulki were taken into custody. During the investigation, it was revealed that the duo had liked the logo of the page and not any post, and they were released,” he said.

He also said a WhatsApp group named ‘Muslim Defence Force’ has posted a message in the group warning Muslim girls on visiting malls and public places wearing burqa. He said that a report will be sought and action will be taken.