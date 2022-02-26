STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Mangaluru minor held for posting objectionable content online

The Mangaluru city police have taken a minor into custody for posting objectionable videos targeting another religion on his Instagram page.

Published: 26th February 2022 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

Smartphone

Image used for representational purposes only(File | AP)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: The Mangaluru city police have taken a minor into custody for posting objectionable videos targeting another religion on his Instagram page. Mangaluru City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar told the media that the boy, a resident of Konaje, works in a vegetable market in Bengaluru.

“The 17-year-old used to upload edited videos on his Instagram page ‘Troll King 193’. The complainant, a resident of Mangaluru, while scrolling the Instagram page along with his friends, came to know about the videos and lodged a complaint,” Kumar said. Based on the complaint, a team led by DCP Hariram Shankar verified the page. The boy has also confessed to have uploaded the videos and he has been handed over to a remand home.

He further said they have sought information from Facebook on a page called ‘Mangalore Muslims’ for uploading objectionable posts regarding Bajrang Dal activist Harsha’s murder in Shivamogga. “We have already registered an FIR. Two persons from Manipal and Mulki were taken into custody. During the investigation, it was revealed that the duo had liked the logo of the page and not any post, and they were released,” he said.

He also said a WhatsApp group named ‘Muslim Defence Force’ has posted a message in the group warning Muslim girls on visiting malls and public places wearing burqa. He said that a report will be sought and action will be taken.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mangaluru
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp