Russia-Ukraine war: Students from Karnataka board bus to Romania

She said that it was a sleepless night for her on Thursday as she feared more attacks by Russia and felt safe only after boarding the bus. 

Published: 26th February 2022 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Evacuation of Indian students stranded in Ukraine started from the Romanian borders on Friday

By Express News Service

DAVANAGERE: Finally, stranded students from Chernivtsi in Ukraine, who were studying medicine at the Bukovinian State Medical University, have started their journey back to India through the neighbouring country Romania.

An MEA official said those travelling from Ukraine have reached Romania and they will be evacuated from Bucharest. Priya from Kunduru village of Davanagere, who studies at BSMU, told TNIE that the Indian embassy has started evacuating them and buses were waiting for the students. 

Students to return to India via Romania

“We don’t know exactly which route they will take and how long it will take to reach Romania. But it is clear that we will come back to India from Romania,” Priya said. Thanking the Indian embassy, she said that her parents at Kunduru were worried about her safety.

Shoukath Ali, father of Mohammed Abid Ali, said the evacuation of his son has finally taken place and he has reached the Romanian border along with his friends Sayeeda Habeeba and Misbah. Marula Kumar, who has returned from Ukraine, said he boarded a flight in Kyiv on February 22 and reached Bengaluru the next day via Dubai. His friend Sudeep too was on the same flight.

“When I came to know about the impending war between Ukraine and Russia, we approached our embassy and they told us to return to India. We also approached our college authorities, who assured us that online classes would be held,” he added.

MP Dr GM Siddeshwara said that after TNIE enquired about the status of students, some students and parents too contacted him. He wrote a letter to Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar, requesting him to evacuate the students safely, he said.

