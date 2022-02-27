STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gadag students in Ukraine safe, parents relieved

Parents of three students from Gadag, who are pursuing their higher studies in Ukraine, finally heaved a sigh of relief on Saturday after they were informed that their sons were safe in Romania.

Published: 27th February 2022 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2022 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Stranded students remain at a bunker at Oleksiivska in Ukraine. ( File Photo)

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

GADAG: Parents of three students from Gadag, who are pursuing their higher studies in Ukraine, finally heaved a sigh of relief on Saturday after they were informed that their sons were safe in Romania.  While Mahaganapati Bilimaggad has boarded the flight to India from Romania, two other students— Akash Policepatil and Arun Umachagi— are expected to depart later and reach India by Monday. Mahaganapati’s father Kashinath said he tried to call his son at 1 pm on Saturday.

“His phone was not reachable. I sent him several text messages. Finally, he replied saying he was safe. He told me that there was a heavy rush along the border with Romania as many Ukrainians were also fleeing their country,” he added. Kashinath said his son informed him that the Romanian authorities were thoroughly checking the passport and other documents of those coming from Ukraine. “My son told me that Indian students need to wait for 5-6 hours in their buses after reaching the border. I will be going to Bengaluru to receive my son,” he added.

Puttaraj Hiremath, friend of another stranded student Arun, said he got a call from the latter on Saturday.”Arun and others are expected to reach Romania by Saturday evening. They are happy that they have left Ukraine safely,” Puttaraj added. 
 

