Karnataka reports 514 fresh Covid cases, 19 deaths

BENGALURU: Karnataka on Sunday reported 19 deaths taking the total death tally since the beginning of the pandemic to 39,919. The day also saw 514 fresh Covid-19 cases pushing the total caseload to 39,40,429.In its daily bulletin, the health department stated that the active caseload in Karnataka stood at 6,940.

Bengaluru Urban district reported 345 infections and 13 deaths. Other districts too saw fresh cases, including Belagavi (20), Mysuru (18), Kodagu (16), Dharwad and Gadag (14), Uttara Kannada (11) and Shivmaogga (10).

There were zero fatalities in 27 districts.As many as 61, 040 tests were conducted, including 46,325 RT-PCR tests, taking the total tests so far to 6.44 crore. There were 76,028 inoculations done taking the total vaccinations so far to 10.05 crore, the health department said in its daily report.