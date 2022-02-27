STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka reports 514 fresh Covid cases, 19 deaths

In its daily bulletin, the health department stated that the active caseload in Karnataka stood at 6,940. 

Published: 27th February 2022 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2022 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of a healthcare worker collecting a nasal swab for Covid testing.

Representational image of a healthcare worker collecting a nasal swab for Covid testing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka on Sunday reported 19 deaths taking the total death tally since the beginning of the pandemic to 39,919. The day also saw 514 fresh Covid-19 cases pushing the total caseload to 39,40,429.In its daily bulletin, the health department stated that the active caseload in Karnataka stood at 6,940. 

Bengaluru Urban district reported 345 infections and 13 deaths. Other districts too saw fresh cases, including Belagavi (20), Mysuru (18), Kodagu (16), Dharwad and Gadag (14), Uttara Kannada (11) and Shivmaogga (10).

There were zero fatalities in 27 districts.As many as 61, 040 tests were conducted, including 46,325 RT-PCR tests, taking the total tests so far to 6.44 crore. There were 76,028 inoculations done taking the total vaccinations so far to 10.05 crore, the health department said in its daily report.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka COVID 19 COVID cases
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp