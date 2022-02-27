Questions over Karnataka’s claims on Covid vaccine coverage

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Contrary to Health Minister K Sudhakar’s claims of 100 per cent coverage for the first Covid-19 vaccine dose and 93 per cent for the second in Karnataka, there are many people who have still not taken a single dose of the vaccine.

There are also instances of people receiving SMS confirmation of having taken the vaccine when they have not. Take for instance Pradeep Raj from Bengaluru, whose mother Saraswathi Balakrishnan passed away on October 16 last year due to septic shock. She had taken the first dose of the vaccine in July last year. But much to his shock, his mother’s registered mobile phone received a message on February 19, four months after she passed away, stating, “Congratulations! You have successfully completed the schedule of all doses of Covid-19 vaccine. You can download your certificate-CoWIN.”

“When we checked on the CoWIN portal, it stated that she had received two doses of Covishield. We do not know how this happened. The certificate also said she was vaccinated by Puspha M at KG Halli Urban Primary Health Centre, BBMP,” Pradeep said, adding that her Aadhaar details had been linked to the vaccine certificate.

On the other hand, there are individuals, such as Sandeep Anirudhan, who have voluntarily chosen not to go for vaccination. He believes that a vaccine is not needed to protect oneself from a health issue, when one can rely on good health and natural immunity.

“No one understands health science. They want a quick fix provided by pharmaceutical companies that manufacture vaccines. Viruses spread among the population and people develop herd immunity naturally. Moreover, vaccines usually go through 10 years of testing before being certified as safe. Here, it was rolled out in a hurry,” Sandeep said.

Commenting on the vaccine coverage, Health Commissioner Randeep D said the target numbers given are for the projected population. The numbers were based on the 2011 Census and the state has estimated a certain projected population based on this. “There is also a floating population, especially in cities like Bengaluru. Also, there may be cases where the first dose is given and the mobile number registered is changed before the second dose. There will be exceptions, but our projected target population has been immunised,” Randeep stated.

In case of families who are getting messages saying vaccination was done after the death of the person, Randeep said one possible reason could be that the registered mobile number may include other family members and, if one of them has taken the jab, then the message may have gone to that particular mobile number. However, there may be some mischief also, which needs to be checked, he added.