STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Questions over Karnataka’s claims on Covid vaccine coverage

Some have got official confirmation of jabs without taking them

Published: 27th February 2022 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2022 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

A nurse administers vaccines | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Contrary to Health Minister K Sudhakar’s claims of 100 per cent coverage for the first Covid-19 vaccine dose and 93 per cent for the second in Karnataka, there are many people who have still not taken a single dose of the vaccine.

There are also instances of people receiving SMS confirmation of having taken the vaccine when they have not. Take for instance Pradeep Raj from Bengaluru, whose mother Saraswathi Balakrishnan passed away on October 16 last year due to septic shock. She had taken the first dose of the vaccine in July last year. But much to his shock, his mother’s registered mobile phone received a message on February 19, four months after she passed away, stating, “Congratulations! You have successfully completed the schedule of all doses of Covid-19 vaccine. You can download your certificate-CoWIN.”

“When we checked on the CoWIN portal, it stated that she had received two doses of Covishield. We do not know how this happened. The certificate also said she was vaccinated by Puspha M at KG Halli Urban Primary Health Centre, BBMP,” Pradeep said, adding that her Aadhaar details had been linked to the vaccine certificate. 

On the other hand, there are individuals, such as Sandeep Anirudhan, who have voluntarily chosen not to go for vaccination. He believes that a vaccine is not needed to protect oneself from a health issue, when one can rely on good health and natural immunity.

“No one understands health science. They want a quick fix provided by pharmaceutical companies that manufacture vaccines. Viruses spread among the population and people develop herd immunity naturally. Moreover, vaccines usually go through 10 years of testing before being certified as safe. Here, it was rolled out in a hurry,” Sandeep said.

Commenting on the vaccine coverage, Health Commissioner Randeep D said the target numbers given are for the projected population. The numbers were based on the 2011 Census and the state has estimated a certain projected population based on this. “There is also a floating population, especially in cities like Bengaluru. Also, there may be cases where the first dose is given and the mobile number registered is changed before the second dose. There will be exceptions, but our projected target population has been immunised,” Randeep stated.

In case of families who are getting messages saying vaccination was done after the death of the person, Randeep said one possible reason could be that the registered mobile number may include other family members and, if one of them has taken the jab, then the message may have gone to that particular mobile number. However, there may be some mischief also, which needs to be checked, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka COVID 19 COVID vaccine
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp