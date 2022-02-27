Schools must encourage recreational activities: Venkaiah Naidu

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Stressing that quality and equitable education is a right guaranteed to every child in India, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said that every school must strive to give equal importance to studies as well as recreational and co-curricular activities.

Naidu was speaking at the inauguration of the state-of-the-art Indoor Sports Arena and L’atelier at Greenwood High International School, Bengaluru. Karnataka Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot was present on the occasion.“A healthy body is essential for a healthy mind. Thus, sp­orts and co-curricular education play an indispensable pa­rt in the growth and moulding of young minds,” he said.

Schools need to help students to get back to the roots of Indian cultural, and engage them in activities like gardening and water conservation, he said, adding that the National Education Policy 2020, which is to be implemented in schools in the coming academic year, has emphasis on extra-curricular activities in schools, which must be encouraged.

Gehlot lauded the school for its efforts in encouraging extra-curricular activities. “Our country has made great strides in the field of education, and I am glad to know that Greenwood High International School’s contribution is commendable. Special attention should be given to all-round development of the students in sports, arts, dance and music apart from imparting quality education,” he said.