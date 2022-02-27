STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Schools must encourage recreational activities: Venkaiah Naidu

Gehlot lauded the school for its efforts in encouraging extra-curricular activities.

Published: 27th February 2022 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2022 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu ina­ugurates the Sports and  Arts Complex at Greenwood High International School, in Bengaluru on Saturday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Stressing that quality and equitable education is a right guaranteed to every child in India, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said that every school must strive to give equal importance to studies as well as recreational and co-curricular activities.

Naidu was speaking at the inauguration of the state-of-the-art Indoor Sports Arena and L’atelier at Greenwood High International School, Bengaluru. Karnataka Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot was present on the occasion.“A healthy body is essential for a healthy mind. Thus, sp­orts and co-curricular education play an indispensable pa­rt in the growth and moulding of young minds,” he said. 

Schools need to help students to get back to the roots of Indian cultural, and engage them in activities like gardening and water conservation, he said, adding that the National Education Policy 2020, which is to be implemented in schools in the coming academic year, has emphasis on extra-curricular activities in schools, which must be encouraged.

Gehlot lauded the school for its efforts in encouraging extra-curricular activities. “Our country has made great strides in the field of education, and I am glad to know that Greenwood High International School’s contribution is commendable. Special attention should be given to all-round development of the students in sports, arts, dance and music apart from imparting quality education,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp