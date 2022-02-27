STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stakeholders not consulted on regulator: KPMTCC

The organisations are concerned over the implementation of the SSSA in states, with chapter eight of NEP mandating a neutral regulatory body to prevent a conflict of interest.

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Private School Managements, Teaching and Non-Teaching Staffs Co-ordination Committee (KPMTCC) along with many natio­nal organisations launched a two-day symposium, titled the ‘Regulatory Architecture of Sc­h­ool Education Governance as recommended by the NEP 2020’ over the status of the fo­rmation of a State Standard School Authority (SSSA) in Ka­r­nataka. The symposium was inaugurated by Le­gislative Co­u­ncil Chairman Basavaraj Horatti.

The organisations are concerned over the implementation of the SSSA in states, with chapter eight of NEP mandating a neutral regulatory body to prevent a conflict of interest. However, several states have ch­o­sen to repurpose existing de­partme­nts into regulatory au­th­ority. They stated that the­re has been no deliberation wi­th stakeholders regarding SSSA, with the state goverment ha­­v­ing refuted its purpose due to the existing KSQAAC. 

