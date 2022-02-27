Stakeholders not consulted on regulator: KPMTCC
The organisations are concerned over the implementation of the SSSA in states, with chapter eight of NEP mandating a neutral regulatory body to prevent a conflict of interest.
BENGALURU: The Karnataka Private School Managements, Teaching and Non-Teaching Staffs Co-ordination Committee (KPMTCC) along with many national organisations launched a two-day symposium, titled the ‘Regulatory Architecture of School Education Governance as recommended by the NEP 2020’ over the status of the formation of a State Standard School Authority (SSSA) in Karnataka. The symposium was inaugurated by Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti.
However, several states have chosen to repurpose existing departments into regulatory authority. They stated that there has been no deliberation with stakeholders regarding SSSA, with the state goverment having refuted its purpose due to the existing KSQAAC.