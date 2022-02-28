'No response from embassy, Indian students risking lives to try and get out of Ukraine'

Divya Cutinho By

Express News Service

MANGALURU: The Indian students in war-hit Ukraine are fearing for their lives and are now trying to get out of the country on their own as they claim there is no response from the Indian embassy yet except issuing advisories.

In a similar attempt, a group of students allegedly from India were beaten up by the Ukraine military forces at a border point.

Anaina Anna, daughter of Sandya from Derebail in Mangaluru who is currently residing in Kharkiv, a city in northeast Ukraine told The New Indian Express that there is heavy shelling outside.

"I am staying at a metro station and there is serious firing and bombing outside. The situation is really bad right now. I received many videos in general student groups claiming to be that of Indian students being beaten up at the border," Anaina, who is a medical student, said.

It has been more than a week since the war started, but there is no response from the Indian embassy yet, she said.

"The embassy is just issuing the advisories. There is no additional food and water. We are managing ourselves. The ATMs are also not open. Since the embassy is not responding to us, all the students have decided to risk their lives and have headed on their own to the borders," she says crying for help.

Meanwhile, a Kerala student from Ukraine in an audio message said his friend had undergone surgery a few weeks ago and he is bleeding right now.

"Not a single Indian embassy representative has contacted us," he says.

Meanwhile, Udaya Kumar BR reports from Hassan about a mother who is seeking help to save her son.

Sujata, the mother of Gagan Gowda a medical student stranded in Ukraine, sought necessary steps for her son's safe return to India.

Gagan Gowda a resident of Bhuvanahalli outskirts of Hassan city is a second-year medical student. Attending former prime minister HD Deve Gowda's telephone call Sujata has urged him to take steps to bring back her son safely soon.

The mother broke down while speaking to Gowda and pointed out that her son is suffering from a cold and fever for two days due to stress and tension.

Her family is upset since her son stop talking to them due to a high fever. She also told Gowda that her son is begging for food and water as nobody is responding.

He is spending sleepless nights in one of the bunkers there, she rued.

Meanwhile, Keerthana who is one among four from Hassan district studying MBBS in Ukraine returned to her native on Sunday. She said the situation there was horrible as the people were running amok to safer places to save their lives. The airport and bus terminals were crowded with passengers who are anxious to return to their countries. The local authorities have completely failed to manage the situation and were helpless to give protection to anybody. The whole country was in a dangerous situation she added.

Expressing deep concern over people from his home town Hassan stranded in Ukraine, Deve Gowda promised all necessary arrangements for the safe return of stranded people in Ukraine soon.