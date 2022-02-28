STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ambareesh lived on his own terms, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai recalls his megastar friend

Narrating their bonding, Bommai said Ambareesh would abandon shooting as soon as he heard his friends’ car horn and join them, leaving producers in a pickle.

Published: 28th February 2022 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2022 03:09 AM

Ambareesh

Kannada movie icon and former union minister MH Ambareesh (EPS | Nagaraja Gadekal)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A beautiful memorial will soon be built for late Sandalwood megastar Ambareesh, and will attract visitors from neighbouring states too, CM Basavaraj Bommai said here on Sunday. Bommai was speaking after performing Bhoomi Puja for Ambareesh’s memorial at Kanteerava Studio.

Highlighting his friendship with the star, he said, “I used to call Ambareesh by his name. Ours was a 40-year-long friendship. We did everything that friends do -- eat, roam together, the usual and unusual things.” Praising Ambareesh as a man who lived on his own terms, the CM said, “His life was like an open book. Ambareesh never compromised with his conscience. One who lives according to his own terms and conscience is the real hero. He was born with leadership qualities. Though he started his cinema career as a villain, he emerged as a superhero.”

Narrating their bonding, Bommai said Ambareesh would abandon shooting as soon as he heard his friends’ car horn and join them, leaving producers in a pickle. Recalling Ambareesh’s stint in politics, he said the star did not cling to power, and instead, had special affection for the poor and farmers. When the Cauvery water dispute erupted, he quit the Union Ministry and was the only politician to give up power during the agitation, Bommai said.

State’s 1st CM an inspiration to all, says Bommai
Former Chief Minister KC Reddy’s life is a guiding light for leaders of the current generation, CM Basavaraj Bommai said. “KC Reddy, the first Chief Minister of the state was a leader with a vision. The erstwhile Mysore and Karnataka states could be built because of the strong foundation laid by an able administrator like KC Reddy. His principles, ideals, values, and commitment to address people’s grievances are an inspiration to all,” Bommai said, paying floral tributes to Reddy’s statue on his death anniversary

