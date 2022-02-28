Five Udupi students still wait for evacuation from Ukraine

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Out of total of seven students of Udupi district who were stranded in war torn Ukraine, two are on way to their motherland.

19 years old Mrinal has been evacuated and he is on a flight from Romania to Delhi.

He was expected to land in Delhi by Sunday evening.

Another MBBS student 20 years old Niyam Raghavendra also crossed to the Romania border and is expected to take a next flight. Other five students are still stranded in Ukraine in Kyiv, Odessa and Kharkiv.

B V Raghavendra (Father of Niyam Raghavendra who went to study MBBS at Vinnytsia Pirogov University) told TNIE that Niyam reached Romania by bus around 9.30 am on Sunday.

The travel agent arranged the bus for a batch of students including his son to reach Romania on Sunday. B V Raghavendra added his son would take a flight to India next and he was safe, he said.

B V Raghavendra has two sons. His first son Niyam after PU left to Ukraine in December for pursuing MBBS.

A family member, of 21 years old Nandini Arun, an MBBS student at Odessa National Medical University, said that as there were already large number of people waiting to cross the border to Poland, many of the students in the Western Ukraine could not go there.

"The Indian Embassy should inform the stranded students quickly about the evacuation plans," the famiy member said.

Dhananjay, scientist at Krishi Vigyana Kendra, Brahmavara (Father of Rohan, an MBBS student at Kharkiv National Medical University waiting to be evacuated from Ukraine) told TNIE on Sunday that his son was taking shelter in bunker as there was shelling in nearby area.

"My son while speaking to me quoting his friends told that the officials of the Indian Embassy in Kharkiv have also taken shelter in bunkers as shelling is happening. The students do not want to take up any misadventurous steps of reaching till Poland border as already Ukranians are sending those people back with the purpose that if all foreigners leave Ukraine, Russia's aggression may further escalate. My son has told me that there may be problem of power and water supply for two days, so his calls may not be regular. As he has given prior information about this, we are prepared. But the government should do something about rescuing children from Kharkiv and Kyiv", he stressed.