STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Gritty women drive through Ukraine for 28 hours, destination Budapest

Braving all odds, Suneha and her friend Rachana and a fellow driver, have been driving almost 28 hours from Kyiv, in Ukraine, in their attempt to reach Budapest.

Published: 28th February 2022 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2022 02:53 AM   |  A+A-

A long line of cars seen en route to Uzhhord in Ukraine, as citizens attempt to flee the country under attack, on Sunday, Feb 27, 2022.

A long line of cars seen en route to Uzhhord in Ukraine, as citizens attempt to flee the country under attack, on Sunday, Feb 27, 2022. (Photo | Suneha Thippeswamy, Special arrangement)

By G Subash Chandra
Express News Service

CHITRADURGA:  “I set off on my journey back to India via Budapest, the capital of Hungary. Throughout my journey, I kept hearing loud blasts. Now I feel safe as my vehicle is nearing the border,” says a shaken Suneha Thippeswamy.

Braving all odds, Suneha and her friend Rachana and a fellow driver, drove for almost 28 hours from Kyiv, in Ukraine, to Budapest. They have not reached the border yet, and are staying at a hotel in Uzhhord, near the Slovakian and Hungarian border.

Starting out on Saturday evening, they had a brief stopover at a fuel station between Kyiv and Uzhhord, where Suneha rested for three hours before restarting the journey. The fifth-year student of medicine told TNIE: “All through the journey, we heard firing and shelling, and were terrified. Once we reached the highway, we started feeling better.”

“On Thursday, a bomb blast in front of Kyiv International Airport forced me to stay in a bunker at my friend’s home for three days. As the food got exhausted, I went hungry on Friday and Saturday. The only option before me was to reach my motherland as early as possible, and I decided to drive towards Hungary,” she explained. “We are in touch with Indian embassy officials in Hungary, and they informed us to apply for a temporary visa so that our evacuation process becomes easier. I am hopeful of getting on a flight by Tuesday,” she said.

“The war situation is like hell. None of the Ukranian shops and fuel stations are accepting cards or other modes of payment. As I didn’t have enough cash, I made do with half a burger through Sunday. Water bottles are not available either,” she said. She is hoping the Indian embassy will arrange some food.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russia war on Ukraine Ukraine bomb shelters Indians stuck in Ukraine Ukraine Hungary border
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp