Gritty women drive through Ukraine for 28 hours, destination Budapest

G Subash Chandra By

Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: “I set off on my journey back to India via Budapest, the capital of Hungary. Throughout my journey, I kept hearing loud blasts. Now I feel safe as my vehicle is nearing the border,” says a shaken Suneha Thippeswamy.

Braving all odds, Suneha and her friend Rachana and a fellow driver, drove for almost 28 hours from Kyiv, in Ukraine, to Budapest. They have not reached the border yet, and are staying at a hotel in Uzhhord, near the Slovakian and Hungarian border.

Starting out on Saturday evening, they had a brief stopover at a fuel station between Kyiv and Uzhhord, where Suneha rested for three hours before restarting the journey. The fifth-year student of medicine told TNIE: “All through the journey, we heard firing and shelling, and were terrified. Once we reached the highway, we started feeling better.”

“On Thursday, a bomb blast in front of Kyiv International Airport forced me to stay in a bunker at my friend’s home for three days. As the food got exhausted, I went hungry on Friday and Saturday. The only option before me was to reach my motherland as early as possible, and I decided to drive towards Hungary,” she explained. “We are in touch with Indian embassy officials in Hungary, and they informed us to apply for a temporary visa so that our evacuation process becomes easier. I am hopeful of getting on a flight by Tuesday,” she said.

“The war situation is like hell. None of the Ukranian shops and fuel stations are accepting cards or other modes of payment. As I didn’t have enough cash, I made do with half a burger through Sunday. Water bottles are not available either,” she said. She is hoping the Indian embassy will arrange some food.