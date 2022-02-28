‘Hampi By Night’ to restart in mid-March

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

HOSAPETE: The Hampi By Night event that was stopped for a few years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will be restarted by the Vijayanagara district administration along with a private company in the third week of March. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will relaunch the programme to attract more tourists to the world heritage centre.

The relaunch programme, by the CM, was earlier planned on March 1. It has been postponed to the third week of March as the CM is not available on the planned date. During the recently concluded international conference on Indian Temple Architecture conducted at Hampi, the district administration conducted a trial run of Hampi By Night event at Virupaksha temple premises where guests from all over the world were present.

Vijayanagara Deputy Commissioner Anirudh Sravan P said, “As the CM will be busy with the state budget in the first week of March, the scheduled programme has been postponed. It is the wish of the people here for the programme to be relaunced by CM, therefore the administration is waiting for his dates.”

An even manager said, “The Hampi by Night programme will showcase the historical monuments at night by using colourful lighting. A small narration will be played explaining the importance of the monuments in both Kannada and English. The main monuments including Eduru Basavanna, Vijaya Vittala temple, Matanga hill can be seen in the light and sound display at night, which is a splendid view.”

He added,“They are conducting events such as trekking, dinner, and other activities and they are charging Rs 2,500 k per person. The lighting in Hampi gives such a wonderful feeling to tourists. We will soon start the event.”