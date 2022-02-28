STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hassan MP Prajwal starts Padayatra to Dharmastala to mark Mahashivaratri

Prajwal has started the padayatra after offering pooja at Sri Lakshminarasimha temple in Holenarasipur and Ranganathaswamy at Mavinakere hill shrine near Halekote.

Prajwal Revanna

Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna has started the padayatra to Dharmastala along with the devotees of his constituency to offer special pooja for lord Manjunatheshwara to mark Mahashivaratri on Tuesday. 

Prajwal has started the padayatra after offering pooja at Sri Lakshminarasimha temple in Holenarasipur and Ranganathaswamy at Mavinakere hill shrine near Halekote. Prajwal also has visited home god Deveshwara at his native Haradanahalli. 

Prajwal will reach Dharmastala via Hassan-, Alur, Sakleshpur, Shiradi ghat and  Gundya and is likely to reach Dharmastala by 12noon on Tuesday. 

Sources said that over one hundred devotees including his friends accompany Prajwal who is going padayatra for the first time in his life. 

The JDS workers also will join the padayatra at Alur and Sakleshpur. Prajwal said that he also would takeout padayatra for the people including the new Jaladhare a party programme in future. 

