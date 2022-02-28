MBBS student from Karnataka recalls Romania's compassion towards people fleeing Ukraine

Prakash Samaga By

Express News Service

UDUPI: Mrinal, a first-year MBBS student at Ivano -Frankivsk National Medical University who was stranded in Ukraine was given a warm welcome by his father Rajesh and mother Sandhya when he reached his home at Sampige Nagara near Udyavara here on Monday around 7 pm.

Mrinal's grandmother Vasanthi also expressed her happiness seeing her grandson- Mrinal.

Mrinal's journey was difficult. He returned from war-hit Ukraine after battling the harsh winter weather by walking the path of six kms after the bus that ferried a batch of students including him could not take them to the Romania border - Siret.

Mrinal told TNIE that once the border was crossed from the town of Siret, the Romanian government's gesture of humanity was more impressive. ''They had already set up food counters and water, and it was given to everybody free of cost. There was not even the need for exchanging the currency in Romania as we were given everything free of cost," he said.

Mrinal said once he reached the Romanian border, the Indian Embassy buses were already there to take the Indian students to Bucharest airport. ''From Bucharest to Mangaluru airport via Delhi and Bengaluru, the government paid the flight charges''. So I appreciate that, he said.

Mrinal said that though compared to Kharkiv and Kyiv, the situation was not bad in Ivano, after the bombing of the airport just five km away from his apartment in Ivano on February 24, the fear struck him and others. So they decided to move to the Poland border. But as the Poland border was already having a rush, they decided to move towards Romania border. Mrinal said his parents have spent more than Rs 7.5 lakh already, so he is a bit concerned about the future.