BJP, Congress fight it out over temple law proposal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government’s plan to free temples from government control has triggered a political slugfest between the opposition Congress and ruling BJP. While Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday clarified that they will not hand over temples to any group in particular and only free them from government control, Congress termed it a ploy to pass on temple management to BJP workers.

Bommai recently announced that the government will stop managing temples to ensure that the funds allocated are utilised for temple works alone. Since then, Congress has been attacking the state government.

State Congress president DK Shivakumar on Friday said the move is a big blunder and his party will not allow it to happen. The party will hold a meeting of senior leaders on January 4 to discuss further course of action, he added. “The ruling party is keen to introduce laws against cow slaughter, religious conversions and now freeing temples as it is losing polls,” he said.

Temples are treasures of the state: DKS

“Temples are treasures of the state and the ruling party wants to hand them over to their party workers. The CM should not be under the false impression that it will help them get votes,” KPCC president DK Shivakumar said, terming the proposed law as anti-Hindu.

He accused the government of planning to issue an ordinance to bring the Anti-Conversion law into force as the Bill, after passing through the Assembly, is yet to be introduced in the Legislative Council. Targeting the Congress leader, Bommai said it is clear that Shivakumar’s views are against Hindu temples and feelings of devotees.

Currently, the State Endowments Department administers over 34,000 temples and some of them generate considerable revenue. Repair, renovation and development of temples is taken up by the government.