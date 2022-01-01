How IT sector surfed the pandemic waves

Hrithik Kiran Bagade By

BENGALURU: When Covid-19 struck India in early 2020, it forced people into the safety of their four walls, where they studied and worked, among other things. Even as they collected themselves and tried to go about their lives, the IT industry was powering the new normal.

While the unforeseen situation slowed the economy down to a limp, IT firms continued on their growth trajectory, offering solutions and innovations for domestic and global clientele. According to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation, the country’s IT and business services industry’s revenue was estimated at around $6.96 billion in the first half of 2021, translating to an increase of 6.4% year-on-year. The industry accounted for 8 per cent of India’s GDP in 2020, with the Indian software product business expected to reach $100 billion by 2025.

All through 2020-21, the industry serviced and managed a vast ecosystem for people, who were compelled to adopt technologies and digitisation for remote execution of daily tasks, including academics, shopping, checking on loved ones and even availing a Covid vaccine. This relentless operation has kept the sector buoyant, while several others are faltering.

“B2C digitisation is driving Indian technology consumption, in the realms of EdTech, FoodTech, and FinTech. Everything is going on the cloud and everyone is trying to build digital solutions,” said Akhilesh Tuteja, Partner and Head, Digital Consulting, KPMG in India.

Technology has existed for years, but certain driving forces emerge once in a while, which become ubiquitous and push growth. Today, amidst the pandemic, digital wallets and social networking, for instance, have become necessities for people ‘cut off’ from each other. With all these disruptions, the whole ecosystem tends to grow, which also provides room for younger innovators and entrepreneurs.

