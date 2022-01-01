STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

In 2022, Karnataka can expect more action in political theatre

Bommai, DKS, Siddu and HDK to be in the spotlight

Published: 01st January 2022 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2022 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Youngsters pose with a cake decorated to symbolise the New Year at the annual cake show in Bengaluru | Ashishkrishna HP

By Ramu Patil
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Assembly polls in 2023 will be unlike any in the recent past, and the stage for that intense battle will be set through 2022. A series of events through the pandemic before and after the change of the CM, the intrigue around it and the number of by-polls kept the pot boiling in 2021. It is expected to get more intense in 2022 as the action will revolve around Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Congress leaders D K Shivakumar and Siddarmaiah, and JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy.

For Bommai, 2022 will be crucial on the administrative front, even as he shoulders the responsibility of leading the party. Bommai’s budget, expected to reflect his development vision, will set the tone for elections in early 2023. The government’s recent policy decisions indicate that it will continue the party’s Hindutva agenda and push welfare programmes to overcome the anti-incumbency factor, evident in the last few elections.

Bommai may opt for a reshuffle to usher in new vigour into the administration, while the party too may rejig its state unit to ensure battle-readiness to face a resurgent Congress. The party may take steps to retain its hold in North Karnataka and penetrate the Old Mysuru region, crucial for both the BJP and the Congress.

The Congress, under Shivakumar’s leadership, is already making efforts to further consolidate its hold on Vokkaligas. Its planned padayatra for implementation of the Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir Project is among the first initiatives in the run-up to 2023 polls. Although the party did better than the BJP in the recently held urban local body polls, it faces the challenge of maintaining unity among its top leaders as the party has many CM aspirants.

The JDS faces the biggest challenge after a poor show in recent elections, even as it nurtures hopes of staying relevant in Old Mysuru region and ambitions of coming to power on its own.

What’s On The Cards

  •  Bommai’s first budget
  •  Cabinet expansion/reshuffle
  •  BJP might make some changes in its state unit
  •  Local bodies, including BBMP elections  
  •  Council polls may help BJP achieve its goal of gaining majority in the Upper House
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka 2022
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp