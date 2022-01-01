In 2022, Karnataka can expect more action in political theatre

Ramu Patil By

BENGALURU: The Assembly polls in 2023 will be unlike any in the recent past, and the stage for that intense battle will be set through 2022. A series of events through the pandemic before and after the change of the CM, the intrigue around it and the number of by-polls kept the pot boiling in 2021. It is expected to get more intense in 2022 as the action will revolve around Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Congress leaders D K Shivakumar and Siddarmaiah, and JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy.

For Bommai, 2022 will be crucial on the administrative front, even as he shoulders the responsibility of leading the party. Bommai’s budget, expected to reflect his development vision, will set the tone for elections in early 2023. The government’s recent policy decisions indicate that it will continue the party’s Hindutva agenda and push welfare programmes to overcome the anti-incumbency factor, evident in the last few elections.

Bommai may opt for a reshuffle to usher in new vigour into the administration, while the party too may rejig its state unit to ensure battle-readiness to face a resurgent Congress. The party may take steps to retain its hold in North Karnataka and penetrate the Old Mysuru region, crucial for both the BJP and the Congress.

The Congress, under Shivakumar’s leadership, is already making efforts to further consolidate its hold on Vokkaligas. Its planned padayatra for implementation of the Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir Project is among the first initiatives in the run-up to 2023 polls. Although the party did better than the BJP in the recently held urban local body polls, it faces the challenge of maintaining unity among its top leaders as the party has many CM aspirants.

The JDS faces the biggest challenge after a poor show in recent elections, even as it nurtures hopes of staying relevant in Old Mysuru region and ambitions of coming to power on its own.

