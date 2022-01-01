STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Individuals from Karnataka who will be in spotlight in 2022

2022 is going to be an eventful year for these personalities who have already made a mark

Published: 01st January 2022 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2022 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

CM Basavaraj Bommai makes a point in the Assembly

By Express News Service

Basavaraj Bommai 
As Chief Minister, he will be presenting his first-ever budget in 2022. Also, he is expected to lead BJP’s fight in the 2023 Assembly polls 

Dr CN Ashwath Narayan 
As Higher Education Minister, he is at the helm of affairs with Karnataka looking to implement the National Education Policy

Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar
Enthused by impressive perfor-mances in the recent bypolls and MLC polls, the duo will now prepare the Congress for battle 2023 

Air Marshal Manavendra Singh 
The Air Officer Commanding- in-Chief is heading an inquiry into the IAF Mi-17V5 chopper crash in Tamil Nadu, in which CDS Gen Bipin Rawat and 12 others lost their lives

Devdutt Padikkal 
After proving himself at domestic level and IPL, a lot of runs can be expected from the Bengalurean’s bat, increasing his chances of donning the blue jersey in more matches

Raghavendra Prasad TS 
The founder of StepOne, a not-for-profit startup working with 21 state governments fighting Covid, whose work would be integral for the country as it tackles Omicron 

Ashish Singhal 
The co-founder of CoinSwitch Kuber, which is the country’s most-valued crypto unicorn, and aims to make crypto investments as easy as ordering food online

Harshil Mathur 
The co-founder of FinTech unicorn Razorpay – valued at $7.5 billion – which plans to expand in many countries, starting with Southeast Asia in 2022 

Niharika NM  
The social influencer pursued comic skits because she was called ‘funny’. This true-blue Bengaluru hudugi, currently living in Los Angeles, was recently named one of the ‘25 under 25 Instagrammers in India’ by Instagram

India Matters
