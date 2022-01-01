Individuals from Karnataka who will be in spotlight in 2022

By Express News Service

Basavaraj Bommai

As Chief Minister, he will be presenting his first-ever budget in 2022. Also, he is expected to lead BJP’s fight in the 2023 Assembly polls

Dr CN Ashwath Narayan

As Higher Education Minister, he is at the helm of affairs with Karnataka looking to implement the National Education Policy

Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar

Enthused by impressive perfor-mances in the recent bypolls and MLC polls, the duo will now prepare the Congress for battle 2023

Air Marshal Manavendra Singh

The Air Officer Commanding- in-Chief is heading an inquiry into the IAF Mi-17V5 chopper crash in Tamil Nadu, in which CDS Gen Bipin Rawat and 12 others lost their lives

Devdutt Padikkal

After proving himself at domestic level and IPL, a lot of runs can be expected from the Bengalurean’s bat, increasing his chances of donning the blue jersey in more matches

Raghavendra Prasad TS

The founder of StepOne, a not-for-profit startup working with 21 state governments fighting Covid, whose work would be integral for the country as it tackles Omicron

Ashish Singhal

The co-founder of CoinSwitch Kuber, which is the country’s most-valued crypto unicorn, and aims to make crypto investments as easy as ordering food online

Harshil Mathur

The co-founder of FinTech unicorn Razorpay – valued at $7.5 billion – which plans to expand in many countries, starting with Southeast Asia in 2022

Niharika NM

The social influencer pursued comic skits because she was called ‘funny’. This true-blue Bengaluru hudugi, currently living in Los Angeles, was recently named one of the ‘25 under 25 Instagrammers in India’ by Instagram